Democrats target Trump over Iran war costs

Washington, May 7 (IANS) Congressional Democrats intensified their attack on President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict on Wednesday, accusing the administration of dragging the United States into an “illegal war” that has fueled inflation, pushed gasoline prices sharply higher, and burdened American households with rising food, energy and transportation costs.

In a sharply worded letter to Trump, five senior House Democrats demanded documents and answers from the White House on whether the administration adequately assessed the economic fallout before launching military operations against Iran.

The letter was signed by Rep. Jared Huffman, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Natural Resources; Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform; Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., Ranking Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce; Rep. Angie Craig, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Agriculture; and Rep. Don Beyer Jr., senior House Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee.

“As your illegal war with Iran continues into its third month with on-and-off again negotiations and naval blockade, you have unleashed chaos, undermined our national security, and escalated the conflict,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Democrats argued that the conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital global oil chokepoint -- have sharply increased consumer costs across the US economy.

According to the letter, crude oil prices surged by nearly 50 per cent after the conflict intensified, while average US gasoline prices climbed to nearly $4.50 a gallon, more than $1 higher than before the attacks on Iran began.

The lawmakers cited reports estimating that American consumers have absorbed at least $32 billion in additional fuel costs because of the conflict.

They also linked the war to rising airline ticket prices, increased shipping charges, higher electricity bills, and mounting pressure on farmers already struggling with fertiliser and diesel costs.

“The rising fuel costs are not felt only at the gas pump,” the lawmakers said, noting that jet fuel costs have risen 85 per cent since the war began.

The letter said Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted fertiliser supplies and global liquefied natural gas shipments, worsening inflationary pressure worldwide. It warned that fertiliser prices, diesel costs, and transportation expenses were likely to push food prices even higher in the coming months.

The lawmakers further accused the administration of failing to prepare for predictable economic consequences.

“You reportedly did not consult with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, or Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to gauge the likely impact on global oil markets before attacking Iran,” the letter stated.

The Democrats requested documents and communications related to the administration’s planning on the impact of war on oil markets, fertiliser supplies, transportation costs, electricity prices and food inflation. They asked the White House to respond by May 20.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, introduced legislation titled the “No Funds for Iran War Act,” aimed at blocking federal funding for continued military operations against Iran without congressional authorisation.

“I won’t vote for a dime to continue this illegal war with Iran. It’s clear that President Trump has no endgame and no strategy,” Crow said.

Crow said the war had already “killed 13 American servicemembers, cost us tens of billions in taxpayer dollars, and raised gas prices at home.”

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander joined other Democratic lawmakers and veterans in backing the legislation, saying Congress should not provide “blank checks for unauthorised wars.”

The measure comes as lawmakers increasingly invoke the War Powers Act and constitutional concerns over the administration’s military campaign, now entering its third month.

--IANS

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