Democrats face stupendous challenge of meeting voters' economic expectations

New York, Nov 4 (IANS) Riding a blue wave, Democrats have captured Congress, and next year they will face the stupendous task of meeting the voters' expectations on the economic front.

With Hakeem Sekou Jeffries as the likely speaker, they will confront limitations in how far they can act directly in many areas, but at the same time will have tremendous powers in others.

They will have to find a balance between legislating their agenda and enforcing accountability so that spectacle doesn't overtake meaningful action on crucial issues.

The US is not a parliamentary democracy, so the Democrats will have to wait till next year to assert control of the legislature, while for the next two months, a lame duck Republican-controlled Congress will be in charge.

That gives Democrats time to prepare their agenda.

The relatively easier part is trying to hold administration officials, businesses and President Donald Trump's associates, including his family, accountable.

They can do that through powers to hold inquiries, demand in-person appearances before Congressional panels, and subpoena documents.

They can also impeach Trump -- as they did twice in his last term -- and his officials.

There are reservations within the party about impeaching Trump, which could end up a fruitless spectacle as they don't have the two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict him.

Former presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have expressed scepticism about it, while Clinton suggested selective action against some officials.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would be a target, as already a Republican member of the current House, Thomas Massie, has proposed impeaching him and prepared eight charges against him.

Trump has said that he would consider issuing pre-emptive pardons for some aides and tech titan Elon Musk to protect them from a Democratic Congress.

Democrats could bring transparency to government by demanding government documents, although Trump could try to shield some of them by exercising his executive powers.

The upward spiral in prices and other economic issues that powered the blue wave would be more difficult for the Democrats to control in the short run even though fraught with a sense of urgency because of the voters' expectations.

By the time Democrats take over, a chastised Trump may have ended the Gulf conflict, the most imminent threat to the economy, easing the price crunch, the main factor in their victory.

They may also be able to invoke the War Powers Act to prevent Trump's military adventurism, on which many Republicans would also be on board.

However, other economic issues remain and will be tougher to manage as their legislative powers will clash with Trump's executive powers, even if they manage to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate for much such legislation.

Bringing Trump's tariff mania under control and exercising authority over trade policies would be one of Democrats' priorities.

There is a groundswell of opposition to data centres because their power consumption is pushing up electricity costs for the people, and the Democrats would take it up.

Alongside that are the powers of tech giants and the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence that worries Democrats, even as Trump is fully invested in them.

They will have to negotiate and barter on some issues like restoring cuts to healthcare and social services.

Raising taxes on high-income earners to plug the deficit, stabilise the social security system for retirees, and expand social services as demanded by progressives may not have broad support within the party.

Another agenda point for the Democrats is easing the immigration enforcement that has seen brutal action by some government agents, including attacks on citizens, and deporting illegal migrants to distant third countries.

The Democrats' ambitious action list would also include items like bringing back green policies to fight climate change, restoring a scientific basis for health policies, and ensuring women's reproductive rights, including abortion.

During the campaign, Democrats eased up on divisive social issues like men and boys claiming to be transgender females, participating in women's and girls' sports or using their restrooms, which they found were not popular with mainstream voters.

--IANS

al/rs