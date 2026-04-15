April 15, 2026 9:51 AM हिंदी

Dembele's double seals holders PSG's Champions League SF spot

Dembele's double seals holders PSG's Champions League SF spot

London, April 15 (IANS) A second-half brace from Ousmane Dembele saw holders Paris Saint-Germain defeat Liverpool 2-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Anfield to complete a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory and reach the Champions League semifinals for the third consecutive season and for sixth time in club history.

The defending European champions will now play either FC Bayern or Real Madrid in the semifinals.

PSG were the first to look dangerous, with Vitinha (4’) and Dembele (10’) forcing Giorgi Mamardashvili into action. The Reds’ response was immediate, but Matvey Safonov was dominant in the air (16’).

Fifteen minutes later, the Parisian goalkeeper was again called into action, this time with a fantastic save from Milos Kerkez before captain Marquinhos produced a breathtaking block to deny Virgil van Dijk (31’). Despite the pressure from Anfield and Arne Slot’s players, the capital club resisted and the two sides headed to the break tied at 0-0.

In the second half, Liverpool had no choice but to throw everything into attack. Cody Gakpo was introduced off the bench and the Dutch international quickly forced Matvey Safonov into another save (49’).

As the minutes ticked by, the pressure on the Paris goal intensified, but neither Ryan Gravenberch (55’) nor Kerkez (57’) could hit the target. And when the Reds did get a shot on goal, Safonov was there to save Rio Ngumoha (71’). Paris dug in their heels and weathered the storm.

Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, combined in transition to set up Ousmane Dembélé on the edge of the penalty box. The Ballon d’Or winner curled home a brilliant left-footed shot into the back of the net.

Resigned to their fate, Liverpool continued to press high up the field without ever truly threatening the Paris defence. At the other end of the pitch, Kvaratskhelia and Barcola once again combined for Dembele to finish off another clinical attack, sealing Paris’ victory on English soil (0-2, 90+1).

--IANS

bc/

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