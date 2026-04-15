Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) 24-time Grammy winner Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye, announced that it is his “sole decision” to “postpone” his concert in Marseille until further notice.

The news about his postponement comes after French Interior Minister Laurent Nuez said it was exploring paths to ban him from performing in Marseille.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Kanye wrote: “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

He then tweeted: “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

Kanye shared that his fans are “everything” to him and that he takes full responsibility of what’s his.

“I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

The mayor of France’s oldest city Benoit Payan, who on March 4, took a stand against West.

Taking to X, Payan wrote: “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

As per a French newspaper Le Monde, it was reportedly claimed that France’s highest administrative court, “local state authorities can only ban a concert under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened.”

Kanye was also denied entry by the UK government on April 7 after he was booked to headline London’s Wireless Festival in July.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that West “should never have been invited to perform” in the first place due to his antisemitic past.

Kanye will next be seen performing in New Delhi, India on May 23.

--IANS

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