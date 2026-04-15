April 15, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Sameera Reddy reveals even at 47 she still has to give her 92 year-old father ‘the ‘I’ve arrived safely call’

Sameera Reddy reveals even at 47 she still has to give her 92 year-old father ‘the ‘I’ve arrived safely call’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared an emotional video, where she was seen bidding farewell to her 92 year-old father as she left her maternal home to return to Goa.

The heartfelt video captured the deep and emotional bond between a father and daughter.

In the video, her father is seen offering prayers to the Almighty before she leaves.

The video further captures tender moments between the two, with her father gently placing a peck on her cheek.

Sameera is further seen warmly hugging him before leaving.

Sameera wrote, “Everytime his lil girl leaves home. It’s the same emotion.”

She further also added, “At 47 I still have to give dad the ‘I’ve arrived safely call. As you age, leaving your parents back home gets harder. #grateful”

Sameera is extremely close to her parents and especially to her father.

A few months ago, on account of her father's 91st birthday, Sameera had taken to her social media account to share a heartfelt note.

In the video, she was seen adorably laying a peck on her father's head.

She wrote, "People ask me where I get my crazy spirit from.. it obviously comes from my Reddy GaruHis positivity, his masti, his love for life! Our roaring lion .. you inspire us everyday to live and love to the fullest. Each year I get more emotional because I am everyday grateful…”

The actress, for the uninitiated, shifted base to Goa during the pandemic and only travels to Mumbai for work.

The actress had taken a sabbatical from movies post motherhood, and has now become a full time content creator.

She is often seen advocating body positivity and addresses issues around it.

Sameera also shares a great equation with her mother-in-law Manjari Varde and their fun videos on Instagram are widely loved by the audience.

The actress before joining the entertainment world was reportedly a marketing professional at a multi-national company.

Sameera, after a hiatus of 13 years, is set to return to Bollywood with a horror flick, "Chimni" to be released soon.

IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam' (Photo credit: Mohanlal/X)

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,'says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,' says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking the legacy forward in a big way

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says she makes life exciting for everyone

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says 'she makes life exciting for everyone'

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction