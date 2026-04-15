Sameera Reddy reveals even at 47 she still has to give her 92 year-old father ‘the ‘I’ve arrived safely call’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared an emotional video, where she was seen bidding farewell to her 92 year-old father as she left her maternal home to return to Goa.

The heartfelt video captured the deep and emotional bond between a father and daughter.

In the video, her father is seen offering prayers to the Almighty before she leaves.

The video further captures tender moments between the two, with her father gently placing a peck on her cheek.

Sameera is further seen warmly hugging him before leaving.

Sameera wrote, “Everytime his lil girl leaves home. It’s the same emotion.”

She further also added, “At 47 I still have to give dad the ‘I’ve arrived safely call. As you age, leaving your parents back home gets harder. #grateful”

Sameera is extremely close to her parents and especially to her father.

A few months ago, on account of her father's 91st birthday, Sameera had taken to her social media account to share a heartfelt note.

In the video, she was seen adorably laying a peck on her father's head.

She wrote, "People ask me where I get my crazy spirit from.. it obviously comes from my Reddy GaruHis positivity, his masti, his love for life! Our roaring lion .. you inspire us everyday to live and love to the fullest. Each year I get more emotional because I am everyday grateful…”

The actress, for the uninitiated, shifted base to Goa during the pandemic and only travels to Mumbai for work.

The actress had taken a sabbatical from movies post motherhood, and has now become a full time content creator.

She is often seen advocating body positivity and addresses issues around it.

Sameera also shares a great equation with her mother-in-law Manjari Varde and their fun videos on Instagram are widely loved by the audience.

The actress before joining the entertainment world was reportedly a marketing professional at a multi-national company.

Sameera, after a hiatus of 13 years, is set to return to Bollywood with a horror flick, "Chimni" to be released soon.

IANS

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