Lillete Dubey enjoys ‘gup shup’, celebrating ‘Zen hero’ Rajeev Siddhartha in Delhi trip

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress and theatre personality Lillete Dubey shared glimpses of her eventful Delhi visit, describing it as a joyful mix of performances, celebrations, and personal moments.

The 72-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her Delhi trip, including a glimpse of Kirti Kulhari with her Rajeev Siddhartha. Lillete revealed that she tried her hand at bartending and even celebrated actor Rajeev’s birthday.

In the caption section, the actress said the capital kept her busy and delighted throughout.

“Delhi in a whirl .. From bartending for the first time at the fabulous Upstairs bar at Indian Accent (where all of us were thoroughly spoilt by old friend & big hearted Rohit Khattar ) To celebrating our Zen hero ( & one of my favs from my group) Rajeev Siddhartha’s birthday… catching up with family .. with great food, gup shup , and lots of doggies!”

She added: “Not to mention 2 houseful shows of Zen Katha & ‘Dance like a Man ’& 2 ovations ..

delhi you were good to us ! Now on to ‘Zen Katha’ in Pune on 26 April at Nehru Cantt .. tickets up already ! see u backstage.”

Lillete’s latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

--IANS

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