Delimitation exercise: India rejects Pak attempts to intrude into internal matters

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday firmly dismissed Pakistan's statement about the delimitation process in India.

Islamabad had reacted to reports that India's Delimitation Bill 2026 outlines a legal framework for conducting constituency delimitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India rejects any attempts to make intrusion in its internal matters.

When asked on Pakistan's remarks about delimitation exercise in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal responded, "Internal matters of India are internal matters of India and we reject any attempts to make intrusion in those and make any such remarks."

MEA's statement comes as Lok Sabha is continuing discussion on three bills, aimed at amending the women's reservation law and establishing a delimitation commission.

On Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that an extended discussion would be held on the three crucial Bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation, with voting scheduled for later on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla subsequently clarified that the debate could go on for a longer duration if required, indicating flexibility in the schedule to accommodate detailed deliberations by members.

The introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at enabling women’s reservation and facilitating delimitation, was approved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes in the House.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal rose in the House to table the Bill, marking a key step in the legislative process. The introduction follows an earlier round of voting in which Members of Parliament supported bringing the Bill forward for discussion.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill 2026 and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha had voted in favour of introducing the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, after the Opposition demanded a division. Following the use of vote slips, the distribution stood at 251 in support and 185 against, announced Speaker Om Birla, adding that it is subject to change.

--IANS

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