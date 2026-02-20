Delhi Police say taking legal action after Youth Cong members breach security at AI summit (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi Police declined to give a clear explanation after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest inside Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit on Friday.

Youth Congress workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over issues including unemployment, inflation and the India-US trade deal.

When asked by IANS how the protesters managed to breach security at the high-profile venue, Additional DCP Anand Mishra did not provide specific details, saying only that Delhi Police were “taking action” in the matter.

According to officials, several Youth Congress workers removed their shirts and shouted slogans such as “PM is compromised” inside the venue. Some stood in front of an India AI Summit display board, clicked photographs and attempted to disrupt proceedings before security personnel intervened.

The protesters were swiftly detained and escorted out to prevent disruption of the international event, which was attended by senior government officials, industry leaders and foreign delegates. They were later taken to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning and further legal action.

Police said appropriate action was being initiated against those involved for violating security norms. However, it remained unclear how the protesters gained access to the venue despite elaborate security arrangements.

Uttar Pradesh government minister Kapil Aggarwal condemned the protest, alleging that the Congress party had a history of “insulting India on the global stage”.

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib defended the demonstration, describing it as peaceful and within democratic rights.

“The government is doing nothing to provide jobs to the unemployed. They organise events but fail to address ground realities. Farmers will suffer because of the India-US trade deal. We have a right to protest in a democracy. No law was violated,” he said.

Chib added that the slogans reflected widespread anger among the country’s youth over rising prices and joblessness.

A visitor at the summit criticised the disruption, saying differing views should be expressed through dialogue rather than by opposing every initiative. “We are working for the country. If you have a different opinion, present it properly,” the attendee said.

In a statement later, the Youth Congress said the protest aimed to highlight concerns that “corporate interests are being prioritised over national interests”, and alleged that the government’s foreign policy stance had weakened. They linked the demonstration to economic challenges, claiming growing frustration among young people over unemployment and inflation.

--IANS

skp/dpb