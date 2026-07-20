Delhi Police refute claims of security breach at NTA office amid 'Sansad Chalo' march

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed as "false and baseless" reports circulating on social media that claimed protesters had breached security and entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Okhla, New Delhi, amid demonstrations over alleged examination irregularities.

Issuing an official clarification, the police said the situation at the NTA office remained completely normal and peaceful, adding that there had been no breach of security at the premises.

According to the police, only a small group of examination aspirants, accompanied by their parents, had visited the office to raise concerns regarding alleged discrepancies in their examination results.

"Five to seven of them, accompanied by their parents, were allowed to meet NTA officials to discuss their grievances," a police officer said.

The police further stated that adequate security arrangements had been put in place at the NTA office and that the situation remained fully under control throughout the day.

Appealing to the public, Delhi Police urged people not to rely on unverified information or misleading posts circulating on social media and advised citizens to depend only on official communications regarding the incident.

The clarification was issued after several social media posts claimed that protesters had forcibly entered the NTA office during the ongoing demonstrations.

Tensions remained high in Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters took part in the "Sansad Chalo" protest on Monday, calling for accountability from the government regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

As the protesters tried to advance towards Parliament House, they encountered a light police force intended to maintain law and order.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka presented their demands to Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, stating that the Health Minister assured them that he would discuss the protestors' demands "internally" with the "leadership".

The protest has been organised to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other examination-related irregularities, including the 12th CBSE Board, that have sparked nationwide concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

At Jantar Mantar, the situation turned tense as clashes broke out between police and demonstrators, with security personnel attempting to stop them from crossing barricades.

--IANS

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