Delhi Police dismiss report of CJP founder's detention, call it misleading

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police have dismissed reports claiming that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained or arrested during the protests near Parliament.

This came as CJP spokesperson Saurav Das initially posted claims that Dipke had been "picked up" by police during the 'Sansad Chalo' protest.

Refuting the claims, the Delhi Police said, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

Following the police statement, Saurav Das issued a retraction confirming that Dipke was neither detained nor placed under arrest.

"Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House," Saurav Das posted on X.

Tensions remained high in Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters took part in the "Sansad Chalo" protest on Monday, calling for accountability from the government regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

As the protesters tried to advance towards Parliament House, they encountered a light police force intended to maintain law and order.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka presented their demands to Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, stating that the Health Minister assured them that he would discuss the protestors' demands "internally" with the "leadership".

The protest has been organised to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other examination-related irregularities, including the 12th CBSE Board, that have sparked nationwide concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

At Jantar Mantar, the situation turned tense as clashes broke out between police and demonstrators, with security personnel attempting to stop them from crossing barricades.

--IANS

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