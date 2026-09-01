Delhi Police conducts special rehearsal to finalise security, traffic arrangements ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special rehearsal to finalise security and traffic arrangements for the movement of foreign guests and their convoys. Senior police officers and other personnel participated in the exercise, which was aimed at ensuring the safe and timely movement of delegates while minimising inconvenience to the public.

Speaking to IANS, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said that the routes from the airport to the places where foreign guests will stay and Bharat Mandapam, where the main event will be held, have been divided into seven zones and 27 sectors.

"The foreign guests who are arriving, from the airport to their places of stay and Bharat Mandapam, where the main event will be held, this entire area has been divided into seven zones and 27 sectors. Experienced Inspectors, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other traffic personnel will be deployed. The rehearsal is being conducted to identify the challenges that may arise in traffic management, so that we can understand and address them in advance and ensure minimum inconvenience to the people of Delhi," he added.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, as well as outreach invitees.

India is the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition. The BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

The theme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of 'Humanity First', according to a August 27 statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

During the two-day summit, leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional issues of mutual importance.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also launched a citywide cleanliness and beautification drive ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. The initiative focuses on cleanliness, stray animal control and the improvement of key venues and roads that will be used by delegates.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global and regional significance.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held the chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1, 2026.

The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

--IANS

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