Delhi Police bust cyber fraud syndicate, four arrested from Rajasthan

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's Central District has successfully dismantled a fraud and money laundering syndicate involving cheating of Rs 2 lakh, modelled on a work-from-home-based scam and arrested four accused from Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

Investigators have revealed that the syndicate used multiple bank accounts, particularly of students and young persons on the pretext of work-from-home opportunities, to layer and launder cybercrime proceeds.

Police had initiated action after a complainant, Suman Kumar, lodged an FIR No. 90/2025 on November 4, 2025, U/s 318(4) BNS regarding unauthorised debit transactions amounting to Rs 2 lakh from her bank account. The fraud came to light when her son, residing in the USA, noticed the unauthorised transactions and travelled to India to lodge the complaint.

During the investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was first transferred to a Karnataka-based bank account and subsequently routed through multiple bank accounts to conceal the money trail. Detailed scrutiny of bank transactions, technical analysis and IP logs helped investigators to identify mobile numbers used in carrying out the fraudulent activities.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of an organised cyber fraud syndicate operating from Rajasthan. Raids conducted at Kerpura village in the state's Sikar district resulted in the identification and apprehension of the accused persons.

The investigation has reportedly disclosed that the syndicate was engaged in laundering proceeds of cybercrime through online gambling platforms. The cheated funds were layered through multiple bank accounts and ultimately utilised for settlement of gambling-related transactions. To evade detection, the accused used virtual or international mobile numbers, linked WhatsApp accounts and encrypted communication channels for coordination of illegal activities.

Police revealed that the accused recruited young persons, particularly students, on the pretext of providing work-from-home opportunities and used their bank accounts for routing and layering the proceeds of crime.

An official statement said that analysis of digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, IP logs, bank transaction records, seized electronic devices and disclosure statements, established the role of the accused persons and exposed the functioning of the organised criminal network.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Sihag, Ankit Garhwal, Vikas Beniwal and Lokesh Kumar.

Officials said that all four have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to identify other associates and trace additional proceeds of crime.

---IANS

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