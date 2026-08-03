August 03, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Delhi Police arrest two for selling banned Chinese product, recover 37 reels in Dayalpur crackdown

Delhi Police arrest two for selling banned Chinese product, recover 37 reels in Dayalpur crackdown

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the sale of prohibited Chinese product (kite strings), Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized 37 reels of the banned kite string during a coordinated operation in the Dayalpur area of northeast Delhi.

Police said the recovery prevented a potential threat to public safety, as Chinese Manjha has been linked to several fatal and serious injuries in recent years.

According to police, the action began on the night of August 1 at around 11:30 p.m., when Head Constable Karan Pal and Constable Rajan were on routine patrol. During the patrol, the team reached Shop No. D-1/102 on Main 25 Foota Road in Nehru Vihar, where they allegedly found a man selling prohibited Chinese Manjha.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Rihan (23), a resident of Ashok Vihar, Loni. A search of the shop led to the recovery of six reels of banned Chinese Manjha, including five Hero Plus reels and one Mono Kite reel. The reels were seized on the spot.

Based on the recovery, Delhi Police registered FIR No. 363/2026 at Dayalpur Police Station under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act. Police said Mohd. Rihan has no previous criminal record.

During interrogation, Rihan allegedly revealed the source from where he had procured the prohibited kite string. Acting on the information, the investigating team traced and arrested Deepak (28), a resident of Indra Market in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police conducted a search of Deepak’s shop and recovered 31 more reels of banned Chinese Manjha. The entire stock was seized in accordance with legal procedures. Like Rihan, Deepak also has no previous criminal involvement, police said.

During questioning, Deepak allegedly disclosed that he had obtained the prohibited Chinese Manjha from a supplier identified as Tannu Garg, a resident of Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the alleged supplier.

In total, 37 reels of prohibited Chinese Manjha were recovered during the operation, six from Mohd. Rihan and 31 from Deepak.

Chinese Manjha, a synthetic kite string coated with glass or other abrasive materials, has been banned due to the danger it poses to pedestrians, motorcyclists, birds, and overhead power lines. Every year, several people suffer severe injuries or lose their lives after coming into contact with the sharp string, particularly during the kite-flying season.

--IANS

rs/mr

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