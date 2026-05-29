Delhi Police apprehends 5 Bangladeshis from Mukherjee Nagar for illegal overstay in India

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The staff of Police Station Mukherjee Nagar conducted a special drive against illegal immigrants and overstaying foreign nationals, during which five Bangladeshi men were apprehended for allegedly residing illegally in India after the expiry of their visas.

According to Delhi Police, specific information was received at PS Mukherjee Nagar regarding a minor altercation between two groups in the area.

During the incident, two adult men were reportedly heard continuously speaking in Bangla, which raised suspicion among local residents. Residents subsequently informed the police about the suspected individuals.

Acting on the information, a dedicated police team comprising Head Constable Puneet, Head Constable Pankaj, Head Constable Vinit, Constable Vivek and Constable/DHG Kishor Pashi was constituted under the close supervision of Inspector Rajeev Shah, SHO/Mukherjee Nagar, and the overall supervision of Suresh Chander, ACP/Model Town.

The team was tasked with verifying the identity and residential status of the suspected individuals and ascertaining the authenticity of their stay in the area.

During the operation, the police team apprehended the two suspects. Sustained enquiry later revealed that both individuals were residing in a rented accommodation in Indira Vikas Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, along with three other associates, all of whom were Bangladeshi nationals.

Further investigation revealed that all five people had arrived in Delhi from Bangladesh on different dates by air. Police said the individuals were allegedly planning to travel to Greece in search of employment opportunities. However, since December 2025, they had reportedly been waiting for interview calls or job offers from Greece and continued residing in Delhi even after the expiry of their visas.

The five Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rahmat Ullah (23), Mohd. Ashraful (23), Salman Bhuiyan (25), Md. Rashel (37), and Md. Rahim Mia (33). All are residents of Parmandapur, Sarail, Aurail-3430, Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

During enquiry, police found that the Bangladeshi nationals had initially stayed at various hotels in Delhi after arriving in India. Following the expiry of their visas, they allegedly shifted to Indira Vikas Colony in Mukherjee Nagar with the assistance of an associate identified as Ganpati Biswas, a permanent resident of Malda Town in West Bengal.

Police said the enquiry clearly established that all five individuals had overstayed illegally in India beyond the permitted visa period.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend Ganpati Biswas for further legal action in the matter.

Delhi Police said necessary legal proceedings have been initiated in accordance with the law. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings have been initiated as per established procedures.

--IANS

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