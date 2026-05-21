May 21, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) are grappling with an unrelenting spell of heat, with discomfort now extending well into the night.

Not just the daytime, but warm and humid nights are making conditions increasingly unbearable, as temperatures stay above normal levels.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the region is likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions over the next six days.

Daytime temperatures are hovering around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remains unusually high, ranging between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. The lack of nighttime cooling has worsened public discomfort.

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR on Thursday was recorded at 44 degrees C and is expected to cross 45 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The IMD has issued a warning of heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours, along with the possibility of a ‘warm night’.

Similar conditions are expected to persist on Friday, with the maximum temperature at 45 degrees and the minimum around 31 degrees Celsius. Heatwave warnings remain in place, with strong winds likely during the latter half of the day.

From May 23 to May 24, the temperature is projected to remain steady at around 45 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay near 31 degrees. Heatwave conditions and strong surface winds are expected to continue during the afternoon and evening hours.

For May 25 and 26, the IMD has forecast no relief, with maximum temperatures likely to stay at 45 degrees and minimum temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Amid the severe heat, the Health Department has stepped up measures to tackle health problems. Hospitals have been directed to arrange additional beds, set up separate wards for heatstroke cases, and ensure the availability of specialised medical care.

Health experts have advised residents to avoid stepping out between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., stay well-hydrated, wear light clothing, and cover their heads when venturing outdoors.

The IMD has said that there is little likelihood of relief from the heatwave in the coming days. With both day and night temperatures remaining above normal, the situation is expected to worsen further, adding to the challenges faced by residents of Delhi-NCR.

--IANS

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Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery