Delhi-NCR posts record quarterly flex space take-up in Q2 2026

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Delhi-NCR recorded its highest-ever quarterly take-up of flexible office space in Q2 2026 (April-June), with flex operators accounting for 45 per cent of the region’s total leasing of nearly 3.6 million square feet, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. cited research, consulting & analytics (17 per cent) and technology (12 per cent) as key demand drivers in the region, while new supply in Delhi-NCR stood at roughly 2 msf.

Delhi-NCR’s performance mirrors a broader national trend. Flexible space operators were the leading occupier segment in India’s office sector with a share of 27 per cent.

Flex, technology and BFSI firms together drove nearly 63 per cent of Q2 2026 leasing and 58 per cent of H1 2026 leasing in the country.

India’s office market recorded its highest-ever quarterly absorption of roughly 24.6 msf in Q2 2026, up 18 per cent sequentially and 14 per cent Y-o-Y, alongside record supply of roughly 21.0 msf, up 91 per cent sequentially.

Delhi-NCR was among the top three contributors, with Bengaluru and Pune, collectively accounting for a combined 58 per cent share of India’s Q2 2026 absorption.

Global capability centres (GCCs) also remained active in the region, contributing to Delhi-NCR’s 8 per cent share of pan-India GCC leasing in Q2 2026. GCCs accounted for 42 per cent of India’s total office absorption during the quarter - the highest-ever quarterly share on record.

"India's office market continues to demonstrate its structural depth and resilience, delivering back-to-back record quarters even as the world navigates a volatile geopolitical and economic backdrop," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & North Africa, CBRE.

"This strength is broad-based from GCCs deepening their presence to flexible space operators scaling rapidly across gateway and emerging cities alike. We expect this momentum, anchored by strong fundamentals and sustained occupier confidence, to continue through the rest of 2026," he added.

—IANS

aar/ag