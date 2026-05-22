Delhi HC pulls up WFI, asks Centre to ensure Vinesh Phogat's participation in trials

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) decision to declare wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible to participate in domestic competitions and asked the Centre to explore measures to facilitate her participation in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while hearing Phogat’s appeal against a single-judge order refusing interim relief, observed that the federation’s departure from its earlier selection framework required closer scrutiny, particularly in light of the wrestler’s maternity break and return to competition.

The CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench orally remarked that motherhood could not become a disadvantage for an athlete seeking to resume her sporting career and observed that Phogat was an internationally accomplished wrestler.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, submitted that the wrestler regained eligibility earlier this year and had completed registration formalities before being barred from participating at the last moment. He argued that the revised eligibility criteria introduced by the WFI effectively excluded Phogat by limiting participation in the Asian Games selection trials to medal winners from select national tournaments held during 2025 and 2026, a period during which she remained away from the mat because of maternity and post-partum recovery.

The Delhi High Court also expressed its reservations over portions of the WFI’s show-cause notice, which referred to Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 final after failing to make weight. It observed that the incident could not be viewed in isolation without considering the larger circumstances and questioned whether the federation’s approach advanced the interests of Indian wrestling.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Centre what steps had been taken after the issuance of the notice and whether the Union Sports Ministry had examined the WFI’s revised selection policy.

Counsel appearing for the Union government submitted that the Centre had not independently barred Phogat from participating in the trials and said relaxation provisions available under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) framework could be considered in appropriate cases. The government also said it was willing to appoint an observer from the SAI to monitor the trials and make sure the process was video-recorded.

After hearing the submissions, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre and the WFI to obtain instructions and take steps towards enabling Phogat’s participation, including by constituting an expert panel to assess her eligibility.

The latest development comes days after a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had declined to grant interim relief to Phogat on her plea seeking permission to participate in the May 30-31 Asian Games selection trials, observing that no direction could be passed without hearing the WFI and listing the matter for July 6.

In a 15-page show-cause notice issued earlier this month, the WFI directed the three-time Olympian to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her, highlighting incidents ranging from the Paris 2024 Games to recent anti-doping failures.

Recently, the WFI had also introduced revised eligibility criteria for participation in the Asian Games selection trials, restricting entry to medal winners from specified national-level tournaments held during 2025 and 2026. The move effectively excluded Phogat, who has not competed in professional events since the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat has challenged both the revised eligibility criteria and the disciplinary action initiated against her by the WFI.

--IANS

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