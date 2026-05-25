Delhi Gymkhana Club member moves HC over eviction notice issued by Centre

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Delhi Gymkhana Club has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s decision to reclaim and take possession of its iconic Safdarjung Road premises in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi for “public security purposes”.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday.

Singhvi sought immediate listing of the matter, following which the Delhi High Court agreed to hear the case on Tuesday (May 26). The petition has been filed by club member Vijay Khurana against the Union government’s move to resume possession of the elite club’s 27.3-acre premises located at 2, Safdarjung Road, close to the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The development comes days after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), issued an eviction notice to the club management directing it to hand over possession of the premises by June 5.

The notice, issued on May 22 by Deputy Land and Development Officer Suchit Goyal, stated that the premises were “critically required for the strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

The communication issued by the Centre said the land was essential to fulfil “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands”.

Referring to Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, the notice stated that the lessor had the authority to re-enter the premises if the land was required for a public purpose. “Exercising those powers, the President of India, acting through the Land and Development Office, has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property,” the notice said.

The government further stated that the entire land parcel, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings standing on it, would vest absolutely with the President through the L&DO.

Established in 1913 during the colonial era, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is regarded as one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious social institutions and has long served as a hub for senior bureaucrats, diplomats, military officials and influential citizens.

The club’s current premises were developed in the early 1930s by architect Robert T. Russell, who also designed Connaught Place and the erstwhile Commander-in-Chief’s residence, later known as Teen Murti House.

The exclusive club is known to have around 5,600 permanent members and a long waiting list, with some applicants reportedly waiting for decades to secure membership.

The Centre has also issued a similar eviction notice to the Indian Polo Association, located opposite the Prime Minister’s residence, citing the need to strengthen and secure “Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

--IANS

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