Delhi govt notifies Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Delhi government has notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which align building fire safety standards directly with the updated Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL), said an official on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu issued the new rules under the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “The safety and security of every citizen of Delhi is our government's topmost priority. By notifying the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, we are aligning our fire safety standards directly with the Unified Building Bye-Laws.”

“These revised rules enforce modern, mandatory safety measures across all buildings — ranging from 6-meter clear access routes for fire engines to automated continuous monitoring, sprinkler systems, and dedicated emergency power backups,” he said.

“Furthermore, a standardised auditor inspection checklist will bring complete transparency and accountability to safety compliance. We are committed to building a safer, more resilient, and modern Delhi," said Sood.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government will observe ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2.

During this period, the national capital will receive a major gift of key development and civic infrastructure projects.

During this phase, the Delhi government will inaugurate completed projects across various departments. These include projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, power, public utilities, and urban beautification.

Among these, the most significant is the inauguration of the Barapullah Elevated Road (Phase-III), built at a cost of around Rs 1,635 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Sewa Pakhwada' observed on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday is dedicated to the service of Delhiites and the overall development of the capital.

She also informed that during the Sewa Pakhwada, several key projects related to sewerage and water management will be dedicated to the residents of Delhi.

These include the construction of a 2-MGD recycling plant at the existing 20-MGD Water Treatment Plant in Bawana, the construction of a 564-MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant at Okhla, and the construction of an interceptor sewer from Barapullah Drain to Batla House Phase-II SPS, she said.

Along with these projects, work on a 35-MGD Sewage Pumping Station at Batla House Phase-II and rising mains to the Okhla WWTP is also included, she said.

The Chief Minister said that in the education sector, the inauguration of a Ground plus 3 floors permanent school building in Sector-16, Dwarka, is proposed during Sewa Pakhwada. Apart from this, the construction of 68 ground-plus-3-floor equivalent SPS classrooms in East Vinod Nagar and 76 equivalent SPS classrooms in Sector-41, Rohini, has also been completed.

The costs of these three projects are Rs 38.44 crore, Rs 38.30 crore, and Rs 66.28 crore, respectively. Under civic amenities, the construction of a public toilet in AP Block, Shalimar Bagh, and the beautification work of three roundabouts at Filmistan, Jhandewalan, and Veer Chandra Garhwali Chowk are ready for inauguration.

In the transport sector, projects include a new ATS developed by redeveloping the old I&C Centre at Burari and the establishment of a four-lane ATS at Tehkhand.

--IANS

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