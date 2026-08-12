Delhi Crime Branch busts Chinese manjha racket; three arrested, 1,398 reels seized

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch cracked down on the illegal storage, transportation and sale of banned Chinese/plastic manjha on Wednesday, apprehending three accused and seizing 1,398 reels of the prohibited kite strings along with a vehicle allegedly used for its transportation.

The accused were identified as Rajesh, Asad and Sohail.

Following the operation, a case was registered under Section 223(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, at Crime Branch Police Station, Pushp Vihar. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the supply network.

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out by the WR-I unit of the Crime Branch after receiving specific intelligence regarding the movement of a large consignment of banned Chinese/plastic manjha.

A special team reached the designated location near Ghode Wala Mandir. A silver-coloured car was spotted approaching from the Khayala–Paschim Vihar drain side towards Raghubir Nagar. The informer identified the vehicle as the one carrying the prohibited material.

The police team intercepted the vehicle near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and apprehended the three occupants. During the search of the vehicle, officers recovered several plastic bags and cardboard cartons containing banned Chinese/plastic manjha.

Police seized a total of 1,398 reels of the prohibited manjha and also impounded the Renault Triber used to transport the material.

During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in transporting and planning to sell the banned manjha.

Investigators found that the material was being carried in violation of notifications issued by the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, which prohibit the manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese/plastic manjha.

The accused included Rajesh, 33, a resident of J.J. Colony near Lokesh Cinema in Nangloi, who studied up to Class VI and works as a labourer; Asad, 23, a resident of Harsukh Block, Kirari Suleman Nagar, who studied up to Class X and is also employed as a labourer; and Sohail, 19, a resident of Prem Nagar, who has completed ITI training and works as a labourer.

--IANS

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