Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reiterates focus on farmers’ welfare, village development

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Farmers’ welfare and the holistic development of villages are top priorities for the Delhi government, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday during an interaction with agriculturists.

The Chief Minister engaged in dialogue with a delegation of farmers at Jan Seva Sadan, discussing in detail their problems, issues related to farming and regional needs, said an official statement.

Instructions have been given to officials to ensure sensitivity and timely solutions on matters concerning farmers' welfare, it said.

Farmer representatives welcomed the Delhi government's decision to resume wheat procurement at MSP, promote Solar Energy in fields, and various other decisions being taken in the interest of farmers, it said.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, “Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the Delhi government is working with full commitment towards farmers' welfare, agricultural empowerment, and the holistic development of villages.”

In a separate development, the Chief Minister offered the gift of electricity connectivity to 36 East Delhi families waiting for the facility for almost a decade.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister shared the information and said, “The 36 families in Harsh Vihar A-3 have waited for years for electricity connections, and the relief visible on their faces today is proof that sensitive efforts bring real change to people's lives.”

“Today, I met with the family members and assured them that our government is always ready to resolve Delhi's problems. During the public hearing, when they brought this issue before me - that they have been waiting for electricity connections since 2018 - immediate necessary instructions were given,” she said.

During the meeting with the family members, the Chief Minister said transformers are being installed in mission mode to provide new electricity connections.

The interaction between Chief Minister Gupta and the aggrieved families took place in the presence of Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, said a statement.

--IANS

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