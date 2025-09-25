Delhi CM launches 11 CATS ambulances, organ donation portal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Launching Delhi's own organ donation portal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday dedicated 11 new Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) to the people, promising to induct another 53 such life-saving emergency vehicles in October.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the 11 new ambulances, CM Gupta said, "The government is committed to improving medical facilities in the city."

Pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to eradicate TB from the country, she said the Delhi government has screened 56,000 people and detected nearly 1,000 TB patients in its first 100 days.

She said that for modern testing of TB, 40 Truenat machines, 10 PathoDetect machines, and 27 handheld X-ray machines have been provided by the Delhi government.

"A digital portal for organ donation has also been launched, and a new DEIC centre has been started at Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya," she wrote on X.

"Additionally, 11 new CATS ambulances have also been dedicated to public service. All these initiatives will further strengthen Delhi's health infrastructure and give every citizen the confidence of better and modern treatment," she said on X.

"Our government has, for the first time, reached health services to every individual through the permanent appointment of nurses, the establishment of hundreds of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the arrangement of state-of-the-art testing machines, and large-scale screening campaigns," she said.

CM Gupta said the government has also launched a portal on which organ donors will be able to register. "We also plan to create a state body to streamline organ donation. It will be modelled on the Central government's National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), which is a national-level organisation."

Delhi government Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present at the programme.

The Chief Minister said that the launches on Thursday were part of the 75 schemes and welfare projects to be dedicated to the public during the government's 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' being observed to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. The Pakhwada is being observed from September 17 to October 2.

