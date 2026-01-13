January 13, 2026 3:20 AM हिंदी

Colman Domingo says season 3 of ‘Euphoria’ will be 'more cinema than television'

Colman Domingo says season 3 of ‘Euphoria’ will be 'more cinema than television'

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colman Domingo has shared that ‘Euphoria’ season three will be "more cinema than television".

The 55-year-old actor will return as Ali Muhammed in the highly anticipated third season of the HBO drama, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He suggested the new episodes could "break the mould of television". Speaking to Deadline, he said, “We’re gonna have a devastatingly gorgeous, epic season that I think is breaking the mould of television. I think it’s gonna become more cinema than television”.

He also promised the upcoming season will delve into his character's backstory and give viewers a greater understanding of Ali.

He added, "I think you get to look at the building blocks of Ali. I think you may get a little bit of his origin story, which I think is great, and so you can understand why Ali is who he is”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Colman previously admitted he was ready to give up his career in his 40s.

He had been working for a long time before landing his breakthrough role in Fear the Walking Dead in 2015 and has gone on to enjoy huge success, including a string of Academy Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations in the last five years but he admitted there were times he thought about finding a new profession because he wasn't sure he could "afford" it anymore.

He told Britain's Esquire magazine in November 2025, "I thought I was at the end of my career. I’d done everything I was supposed to do, and I didn’t want to be in this business bitterly. I had many heartaches in the industry. My work wasn’t being seen. Usually, in a career, you get a raise, you get a bump in promotion. There’s no promotion for being an artist. I just kept giving it six months. You think, ‘What’s it all about? Is it worth it? Is it worth stepping out on a limb, with sometimes little return?’ Sometimes I thought I couldn’t afford to be an artist, that it was just for wealthy kids with Ivy League educations”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently