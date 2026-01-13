January 13, 2026 3:23 AM हिंदी

Prasanth Varma pens note of gratitude as blockbuster film 'HanuMan' completes two years

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma has penned a touching note of gratitude on the occasion of his superhit film 'HanuMan' completing two years.

Taking to his social media timelines, Prasanth Varma shared a statement that was titled "Two years of belief becoming power!".

The statement read, "Every message, every cheer, every belief has become fuel, pushing me to work relentlessly on what comes next. The movies that will add to this growing legacy of superhero films are being built with bigger ambition and a bolder vision. Stories forged from the soil of our country, made for the world."

He went on to say, "On this milestone, I take a moment to thank our producers, technicians, cast, and crew. 'HanuMan' exists because of your passion, hard work, and faith in a new promise. Two years ago, a hero rose. Today, a universe marches forward. Jai Hanuman."

It may be recalled that 'HanuMan' not only emerged a blockbuster, it also won awards in two categories at the 71st National Film Awards. 'HanuMan' won the National Award for Best Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics and for Best Stunt Choreography.

Prasanth Varma had, soon after receiving the National Award, posted a statement that read, "Receiving the National Awards is a moment of deep gratitude for me. 'HanuMan' has been more than a film for us, it has been the beginning of an entire universe, built with love, faith, and strength we drew from all of you."

Varma said, "Winning Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography feels truly like a blessing, but more than that, it is a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell. At PVCU, we are working relentlessly, not just to give you movies, but to give you experiences. I promise you, each film will only grow bigger, better, and deeper with respect for the stories we tell."

The ace director, who is also the mastermind behind his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), thanked audiences for standing by him and his team.

He wrote, "Thank you for standing with us, for believing in us. HanuMan will always hold a special place in my filmography, and this moment only strengthens my love and determination for the journey ahead."

For the unaware, 'HanuMan' was a full-fledged entertainer that had equal portions of action, entertainment and devotion in it. It is the first film in the now immensely popular Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

'Hanu Man' featured actors Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the lead. Actors Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai and Vennela Kishore too were seen in important roles in the film, the background score of which was scored by GowraHari and Anudeep Dev. Cinematography for the film was by Dasaradhi Sivendra.

