Karthi-starrer 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' to release on January 14, say makers (Photo Credit: Studio Green/X)

Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) The makers of director Nalan Kumarasamy's eagerly awaited film, 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', featuring actor Karthi in the lead, on Monday announced that their film would hit screens on January 14 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

In a statement, well known production house Studio Green, which is producing the film, said, "Our film Vaa Vaathiyaar was originally scheduled for release in December. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the film could not be released as planned. We are now happy to announce that Vaa Vaathiyaar will release worldwide on January 14, as a Pongal festive release, a time that perfectly reflects togetherness, joy, and celebration."

The makers also went on to say, "We extend our heartfelt best wishes to all the films releasing alongside 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', and to every film arriving in the months ahead. May every story find its audience, and may our industry continue to grow stronger as we all strive to entertain."

The production house ended the statement, saying, "We sincerely thank our fans, audiences, exhibitors, distributors, theatre owners, channel partners, media partners, technicians, artists, crew members, and every individual in the film fraternity who have supported and stood by this project with trust, patience, and encouragement. Let's celebrate 'Vaa Vaathiyaar'. Vaathiyaar Vanduttaar! With gratitude and respect, Studio Green"

It may be recalled that the censor board had already cleared the commercial entertainer with a U/A certificate.

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film opposite Karthi. Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. Krithi Shetty, who will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with this entertainer, plays a Gypsy spirit reader. Karthi, who comes as a cop, will also be seen as a die-hard fan of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in the film.

