Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' to hit screens for Onam this year

Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' to hit screens for Onam this year

Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) The makers of director Jude Anthany Joseph's upcoming film,'Thudakkam', which will mark the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, have now announced that their film will release for Onam this year.

Vismaya's father and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to his X timeline to confirm the development.

He wrote, "Vismaya Thudakkam. #OnamRelease2026 #Thudakkam #JudeAnthanyJoseph #VismayaMohanlal @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine #AashishJoeAntony."

Needless to say, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, ever since the project was first announced.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had penned an emotional note when the project was kickstarted. Taking to his X timeline, he had then said, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house producing the film, too had taken to its X timeline to post a message to Vismaya, welcoming her to the world of cinema.

It wrote, "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal."

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Anthony Perambavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film, posted a note in Malayalam along with a photograph of him carrying Vismaya as a child. The powerful producer and actor Mohanlal are known to have been good friends for several years.

The ace producer, while playing on the title 'Thudakkam' which means 'Beginning', gave beloved Maya Kutty his blessings and prayers and said that a great 'beginning' lay ahead. "All the best, Maya Kutty!," he greeted her.

Director and actor Jude Anthany Joseph is known for having directed several critically acclaimed superhits including 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana' and '2018', which was also India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.

