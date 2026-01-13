January 13, 2026 3:21 AM हिंदी

Jodie Foster pays visit to therapist after every movie

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jodie Foster has shared that she goes into therapy every time she finishes an acting gig. The actress said that she does it because she becomes a "total couch potato" when the job is done.

‘The Silence of The Lambs’ star, 63, revealed she throws herself completely into her work and struggles to readjust to normal life when the shoot comes to an end so she does "nothing" until she "gets bored" and then starts therapy sessions, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the Wall Street Journal, "I work like a dog. I’m obsessed. And then I just want to go to sleep. I feel lost if I don’t have a routine. I’m a disciplined person. When I’m making a movie, I can’t stay on my routine. I have four months of working 15 hours a day, and all I do is sleep through the weekend. I don’t talk to anyone. I don’t know what’s happening in the news. I just have to look at the character and what I’m headed toward”.

She added, "When the movie’s over, I’m like, 'Thank God that’s over’. I go back to sleep. I do nothing. I become a total couch potato. I get really bored. Then I go into therapy, and it all starts all over again. It’s like a one-year cycle”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Foster went on to reveal she's obsessed with naps. She said, "I admit I like taking naps. Sleeping is necessary, but a nap is just perfection. The perfect timing for a nap is 45 minutes or an hour, but two hours is pretty damn good”.

It comes after Foster, began her career as a child actor -recently admitted she's doing the "best work" of her career now she's in her 60s.

