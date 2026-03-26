Delhi CM distributes bicycles to 1,000 schoolgirls under 'Vidya Vahini' initiative

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday performed 'Kanya Pujan' in Pitampura and distributed bicycles to around 1,000 girl students from nine schools, reiterating her government's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted education for girls in the national capital.

Addressing reporters, CM Gupta said the initiative aims to remove barriers that often prevent girls from continuing their studies.

"Every daughter in Delhi can complete her education without any hindrance, complete her schooling, graduate, and become what she wants to be. The government will work to remove all obstacles in her way," she said.

Highlighting mobility challenges faced by schoolgirls, she added, "Many girls face challenges while travelling to and from school. Through this 'Vidya Vahini' initiative, we will provide bicycles to girls entering Class 9 so that they can commute easily during their school years."

The Chief Minister also lauded girls as embodiments of divine strength, comparing them to forms of Durga and Saraswati, and expressed confidence in their future contributions.

"They will honour this city and our nation in the future. On behalf of the government, I commend each of my daughters and extend my heartfelt blessings to them. May she advance and thrive significantly, and may she become the person she aspires to be. The government will ensure she has all the support and resources necessary to finish her education," she said.

During the interaction, CM Gupta also launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations related to the construction of a so-called 'Sheesh Mahal' using public funds.

"You all have been anticipating the 'Sheesh Mahal' for quite a while; you can all view it (referring to a video shared by Delhi BJP), the wrongdoings of Kejriwal, as he constructed this 'Sheesh Mahal' using public funds and exceeded all bounds of corruption," she alleged.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister shared a message on social media on the occasion of Kanya Pujan, describing daughters as symbols of strength and divine blessings.

In her post, she wrote, "Daughters are symbols of good fortune, embodiments of strength, and the sacred blessings of a mother. On this sacred occasion of Kanya Pujan today, worshipping daughters filled my heart with profound emotion. Durga Ashtami teaches us that every daughter embodies the radiant form of the primordial divine energy. Their affection and honour infuse life with purity and auspiciousness."

"May she continue to shower her grace upon all, may the light of happiness and prosperity spread in every home, and may the love of daughters forever illuminate our lives. Millions of salutations at the feet of the Mother," the post added.

--IANS

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