Delhi building collapse: MCD Dy Commissioner among five suspended for negligence

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Five Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees were suspended on Monday after the deadly multi-storey building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.

The suspended employees include South Zone officials -- Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer (SE) Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (EE) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (AE) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (JE) Ashish Kumar.

These suspensions were ordered with immediate effect by the Delhi government.

So far, seven people have been confirmed dead. Several are receiving treatment, while many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the collapse site on Monday morning to review the ongoing rescue and related operations following the tragedy.

Following the inspection, CM Gupta had assured that strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of negligence or oversight. She also ordered strict action against MCD officials found responsible.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), directives have also been issued for the immediate sealing of illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi as part of measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure compliance with safety norms.

The search and rescue operations continued throughout the night. Officials said that several people, mostly students, are still feared to be trapped under the debris, and efforts are underway to rescue them safely.

The five-storey building, known as 'Hostel Daze', was operating as a boys' PG, and several students were staying at the premises when the incident took place. An adjacent building also collapsed, according to eyewitnesses, adding to concerns over the safety and structural condition of buildings in the area.

According to police, the FIR has been registered at the South Campus police station against owner Hariram Bansal and others. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed the registration of the case.

Delhi Police have formed 10 teams to apprehend Bansal after a look-out notice was issued against him.

--IANS

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