April 06, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Delhi Assembly security breach: Masked man nabbed, vehicle seized​

Delhi Assembly security breach: Masked man nabbed, vehicle seized​ (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) In a major security scare at the Delhi Assembly, a masked man rammed through the high-security boundary gates of the complex on Monday and also managed to flee without being challenged, thereby exposing the ill-preparedness of security arrangements.​

However, within hours of the search operation, the Delhi Police tracked down the accused and took him into custody from North Delhi. The car he used to enter the Assembly premises by breaking through Gate No 2 has also been seized.​

Two other persons allegedly involved in the security breach have reportedly been arrested.​

The car owner has been identified, and the police are grilling him and questioning him about the motive behind the frightening episode.​

The masked man, driving his car with a UP registration number, rammed through the security barricades at Gate No 2 at around 2 PM today and then managed to escape.

He also put a flower bouquet near the porch areas, inside the complex. Some reports said that the driver of the car parked there also threw black ink at the Delhi Speaker’s car.​

The Tata Sierra car, with number plate UP-26 AZ 8090, broke through the security gate at the VIP entrance, manned by CRPF personnel round the clock.

The driver abruptly stopped the vehicle near the porch after breaching the barrier, placed a bouquet by the gate, and then drove away without being intercepted or captured.​

The major security lapse has raised alarm about the efficacy and effectiveness of the existing security arrangements at the Assembly complex – a highly sensitive protected zone given the presence of scores of senior government officials and elected legislators.​

Notably, the incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Delhi Assembly during the recently held Budget Session.

The bomb threat, received on March 25 via email, had triggered heightened security and an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.​

The man has been identified as Sarabjit, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

He was chased by the police team and apprehended in the Roop Nagar locality while on the run.​

--IANS

mr/dan

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