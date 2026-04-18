Defending champs Abhishek, Sanjivani to lead 35,000+ line up at World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The 18th World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, and will host over 35,000 participants in both on-ground and virtual races. This event continues to symbolise the city’s vibrant spirit, #EndendiguBengaluru, reaching yet another milestone.

As India's leading 10K race, it keeps raising standards, with Open 10K registration selling out in just seven days and other categories also oversubscribed. This underscores the swift growth of distance running as the country's fastest-growing sport.

With a prize purse of USD 210,000, the World Athletics Gold Label Race will showcase a competitive elite field, featuring Uganda’s Harbert Kibet, defending champion Sarah Chelangat, and event record holder Abhishek Pal from India, along with Sanjivani Jadhav. The race will take place in the scenic setting of Bengaluru. Also, World Champion and Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic will be present at the start on Cubbon Road as the International Event Ambassador.

Each participant will receive a specially designed passport at the Expo, which will serve as a personal keepsake throughout the running season. After finishing their race, runners will receive a unique stamp, specific to each distance, with the World 10K in Bengaluru featuring a signature colour stamp. Over time, this passport becomes a treasured memento, documenting milestones, achievements, and the spirit of every finish line, much like a personal running logbook.

The men’s race will be led by defending champion Abhishek Pal, alongside Kiran Matre, who recently placed second among Indians at the Delhi Half Marathon 2025 (1:04:57) and third at the World 10K Bengaluru 2025 (30:01). Also participating is National Marathon Champion Kartik Karkera, who made a victorious debut at the Mumbai Marathon 2026 with a time of 2:19:55..

The lineup of Indian elite women will include defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav, who has a 10K personal best of 34:02 set at the World 10K Bengaluru 2024. She has shown consistent success in domestic road races, winning the Mumbai Marathon 2026 on her debut and previously taking the World 25K Kolkata 2024 title in 1:29:12. She will compete against Lili Das, who has a 10K personal best of 34:13 and is a former national champion in the 1500m. Das won the Delhi Half Marathon 2024 and was the runner-up at the World 25K Kolkata 2024.

Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh launched the exclusive Finisher Tee, furthering the brand’s tradition of backing endurance athletes. To honour their effort and dedication, the top 1500 finishers in the Open 10K, men's and women's categories, will receive this commemorative tee.

Jarmanpreet said, “I see a strong connection between hockey and running. It’s all about pacing yourself, staying consistent, and finishing strong. Even though I haven’t run a 10K yet, the core remains the same, preparation, discipline, and mental strength. In Bengaluru, I’ve seen how excited people are about the World 10K Bengaluru. Even in the society where I live, everyone is preparing and motivating each other. It’s not just about the race, but the sense of community and connection it creates.”

--IANS

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