Rajnath Singh to review performance of 16 defence PSUs

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake the annual performance review of 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) here on Tuesday, underscoring the importance of developing new indigenous technologies and enhancing exports, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

During the event, the CMDs of seven defence public sector undertakings (DPSUS) including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), BEML, and MIDHANI, will also present dividend cheques for the government's equity shares to the Defence Minister for the financial year 2025–26.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh will release four books, titled ‘Aatmanirbhar DPSU - A journey of DPSUs towards Self-Reliance’; 'DISHA, an initiative of DPSUs for students’ hands-on awareness on defence technologies & modern manufacturing processes'; 'Modernisation roadmap of HAL'; and 'Indigenisation Roadmap of HAL'.

The statement termed the performance of DPSUs in FY 2025-26 as commendable with their total turnover at Rs 1.29 lakh crore, up 15.4 per cent compared to the corresponding figure in FY 2024-25.

The DPSUs recorded cumulative profit after tax in 2025-26 of Rs 23,136 crore, registering a growth of 15.6 per cent over the previous year. DPSUs also achieved an increase of 151.2 per cent in exports in 2025-26 over the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defence Production has undertaken a comprehensive set of reforms to simplify the Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure and the Open General Export Licence (OGEL) framework with the aim of making India a reliable, competitive and trusted global defence manufacturing and export partner.

These reforms, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-in-India vision, seek to reduce procedural requirements, facilitate faster access to international markets and enable Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities, while ensuring that national security considerations remain fully safeguarded, the statement said.

--IANS

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