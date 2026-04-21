Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to begin three-day Germany visit today

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a three-day official visit to Germany on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening the India–Germany strategic defence partnership and deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders of the German government, focusing on key areas of cooperation.

The discussions will centre on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, expanding military-to-military engagements, and exploring new opportunities in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies.

A Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are expected to be signed in the presence of both defence ministers during the visit.

These agreements are being seen as key steps to boost joint development and co-production of defence equipment, according to an official press note issued ahead of the visit.

The visit will also provide an important platform to review ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and identify fresh avenues for collaboration between the defence industries of the two countries.

Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with key representatives of the German defence industry to promote joint ventures, technology partnerships, and co-production projects aligned with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Germany in the last seven years, underlining the significance of the engagement at the current juncture.

The last such visit was undertaken by Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019. Boris Pistorius had earlier visited India in June 2023, where he held extensive discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India and Germany enjoy a strong and multifaceted strategic partnership rooted in shared democratic values, commitment to the rule of law, and a common vision for a rules-based international order.

In recent years, defence and security cooperation has emerged as a vital pillar of this relationship, with both countries seeking to deepen engagement across multiple domains.

The upcoming visit is expected to further deepen bilateral ties and contribute meaningfully to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

With Germany being a key European partner for India, the outcomes of this visit are likely to give fresh momentum to the growing defence collaboration between the two countries across sectors.

--IANS

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