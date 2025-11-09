Deeply moved by warm welcome accorded to Lord Buddha's sacred relics in Bhutan: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday that he was "deeply moved" to see the warm welcome accorded to sacred relics of Lord Buddha that arrived in Bhutan from India.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on X, EAM Jaishankar stated: "Deeply moved to see the warm welcome accorded by the Government and the people of Bhutan to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of Bhutan for giving a grand welcome to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said: "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India. These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations’ shared spiritual heritage."

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi, reached Bhutan for a public exposition from November 8-18. The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, comprises senior Buddhist monks and officials. The exposition marks another milestone in the enduring cultural and spiritual partnership between India and Bhutan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture on Saturday.

Upon arrival at Paro International Airport, the sacred relics were received with deep reverence by Bhutan's Home Minister Tshering, Tshoki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, and the Mayor of Paro (Dzongkhag) Norbu Wangchuk, India's Ambassador to Bhutan Sandeep Arya and senior officials and monks from Bhutan. Bhutan's Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also paid their respect to the holy relics during the ceremony.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Lord Buddha's sacred relics were escorted to Tashichho Dzong’s Grand Kuenrey Hall in Thimphu, where they were enshrined with traditional religious rituals, according to the Ministry of Culture statement. Speaking on the occasion, Virendra Kumar expressed his deep sense of honour in leading the Indian delegation, stating that "this exposition strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, reinforcing the shared heritage of peace and compassion inspired by Lord Buddha."

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay expressed gratitude to the Indian government for bringing the sacred relics to Bhutan. He noted that the concept of the festival was envisioned by Bhutan's King as a symbol of global peace and harmony. He commended the efforts of India's Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), calling the event “a significant milestone in Bhutan–India relations.” He expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the visit of Lord Buddha's sacred relics, underscoring the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

