Delhi building collapse: Home Minister speaks to Delhi CM and police chief, takes stock of situation

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) As the rescue teams continue relief and rescue operation at the building collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, police commissioner and NDRF chief to take stock of the ground situation. The Home Minister, deeply distressed over the building collapse, said that all the agencies are acting in close co-ordination to provide medical assistance to all those injured in the unfortunate mishap.

The Home Minister also called off his scheduled events in Goa, after the news of Delhi tragedy broke out.

According to Delhi Police, six people have been rescued from the debris so far.

Taking to X, the Home Minister said: "Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground."

"The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," HM Shah said further.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident, calling it "extremely heartbreaking and alarming".

In a post on X, the LoP appealed the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and all rescue teams to reach every single student "by making every possible effort, ensuring that the injured receive the best possible immediate treatment, so that no effort is spared in saving anyone".

"Congress and NSUI workers are present at the scene and are ready to provide every possible assistance. In this hour of difficulty, we all stand with the victims and their families," he said.

The Congress MP further said: "Students' lives were already filled with struggles—now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions."

Emphasising that every student's life is precious, Rahul Gandhi asserted that their protection must be ensured under all circumstances.

Earlier, Delhi Police said that the building was 40-50 years old, comprising of a basement and five upper floors, and was used as a PG accommodation for students. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred.

--IANS

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