Deepak Tijori dedicates ‘Get Set Go’ promotion funds to help Gujarat flood victims: ‘Humanity is bigger than any film’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori and the team of his upcoming film “Get Set Go” have decided to dedicate the entire budget allocated for the film’s ground promotions towards supporting those affected by the devastating floods in Gujarat.

Sharing the announcement, the ‘Aashiqui’ actor revealed that the funds will be utilized to help flood-affected families, farmers, and educational initiatives in the state. Emphasizing the importance of standing together during difficult times, Deepak stated that humanity comes before any film.

The entire “Get Set Go” team, including Deepak Tijori, Jhinal Belani, Bhaumik Sampat, Samvedna Suwalka, Om Bhatt, Raunaq Kamdar, Bhavya Gandhi, Sharad Sharma, and others, expressed their support for the initiative. Calling the move a responsibility rather than just a gesture, Tijori highlighted that the spirit behind “Chiranjeevi” extends beyond cinema.

The ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ actor wrote, “In these difficult times for Gujarat, Team Get Set Go has taken an important decision. The entire budget that was allocated for the film's ground promotions will now be dedicated to supporting those affected by the devastating floods in Gujarat. These funds will be used to help flood-affected families, farmers, and educational initiatives. Because for us, humanity is bigger than any film.”

“The entire Chiranjeevi team stands united in this initiative—Deepak Tijori, Jhinal Belani, Bhaumik Sampat, Samvedna Suwalka, Om Bhatt, Raunaq Kamdar, Bhavya Gandhi, Sharad Sharma, and the entire Get Set Go family. Chiranjeevi is not just the thought behind a film… it's a responsibility. Let's do whatever we can to help, because true heroes are not born on the screen—they are born in society. #GetSetGo #MissionChiranjeevi #GujaratFloods #StandWithGujarat #GujaratiCinema.”

Deepak also shared a video showing him and his team distributing food items to children and families affected by the floods.

Several celebrities have urged people to come forward and extend their support to those affected by the Assam floods.

On a related note, “Get Set Go” is an upcoming Gujarati action-adventure thriller directed by Arnav Kumar. The film features Deepak Tijori, Bhaumik Sampat, and Jhinal Belani in key roles and is slated to release in cinemas on August 7.

--IANS

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