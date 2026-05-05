Deepak Dutta says he's grown up watching Neetu Kapoor's movies: Was nervous to shoot for Dadi Ki Shaadi

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Deepak Dutta has opened up on his experience of working with Bollywood veteran star Neetu Kapoor.

The actor who is all set to share screen space with Neetu Kapoor in the upcoming movie Dadi Ki Shaadi, spoke about how warm and amazing Neetu Kapoor is in real life, further stating that he has been a fan of her.

Talking about his experience, Deepak said, “We have all grown up watching Neetu ji’s films, so naturally, I was a bit nervous. For us, she’s still that bubbly young Neetu Singh from songs like “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu,” “Keh Doon Tumhe,” and “Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge.” Those memories are still so fresh.”

He added, “ I was in awe of her, but she is an incredibly humble and down-to-earth, which made me feel comfortable very quickly. She’s truly a wonderful human being.”

Talking about his onboarding for Dadi Ki Shaadi, Deepak said, “I received an audition call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency for this role, and I am very grateful for that opportunity. I instantly connected with the character as it’s someone every son will relate to. I can’t reveal much about my role at the moment, but I can say it was truly an honour and a dream come true to work with Neetu Kapoor”

Talking about his overall experience of working on the movie, Deepak elaborated, “We shot this film in Shimla for almost fifty days, and it was an amazing experience. We had brilliant producers, a fantastic unit, and very talented technicians. My director, Aashish R Mohan, is exceptional, I will always be grateful to him for giving me this opportunity.”

Talking about Dadi Ki Shaadi, the movie stars Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and also marks the Bollywood debut of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

It releases on the 8th of May.

–IANS

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