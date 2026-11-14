Deepa Balu-starrer ‘Station – Hunt For Survival’ revolves around developments that occur in a single night!

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the story of director Maaran Karthikeyan's eagerly awaited crime suspense thriller 'Station – Hunt For Survival', featuring actors Ajay Karthi and Deepa Balu in the lead, will revolve around developments that take place in a single night.

Sources say that shooting for the film, which is being produced by KP infotainment K. Dinesh Kumar, is currently progressing at a brisk pace across Chennai.

Ajay Karthi, who has been part of films such as ‘Kaalidas 2’ and 'Dark' will be seen playing the lead along with Deepa Balu, who has garnered attention for her performance in the popular OTT series ‘Heart Beat’, in this film, which is being directed by debutant Maaran Karthikeyan.

The film, sources point out, has been envisioned as an engaging thriller that will look to seamlessly blend love, crime, suspense and action.

"Set entirely over the course of a single night, the narrative promises an intriguing cinematic experience driven by unexpected turns and gripping situations," says a source.

An interesting aspect of the film is that nearly 70 per cent of its sequences unfold within a police station. To bring authenticity and visual credibility to the narrative, the team has erected an elaborate police station set at a renowned film and technical institute in Chennai. The specially designed set is intended to lend a realistic environment to the proceedings and enhance the overall cinematic experience of audiences.

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature an ensemble cast comprising filmmaker and actor A. Venkatesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Balahaasan, Ramesh Thilak, Munnar Ramesh, Jai Krishna, Vaazhai Janaki, Madras Rama, Anu Sri Velan, Prakash, Sophia and Chappani Boys Murali among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Subhas Bharathi and music by Arun Raj. The technical crew also includes Art director Ayyappan S, Stunt choreographer Prabhu Jacky, Costume designer Dinesh Babu G V and Editor Muthayan U.

--IANS

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