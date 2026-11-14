5th ODI: India eye winning finish as New Zealand seek to level series (Preview)

Mount Maunganui, Nov 14 (IANS) India will look to put their crushing defeat in the fourth ODI behind them and finish the five-match series on a winning note when they take on New Zealand in the final match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. While India have already ensured they cannot lose the series, the hosts will be eager to build on their emphatic comeback and force a 2-2 draw.

The contest has acquired a different complexion after New Zealand’s 244-run victory on Friday. Having struggled to make an impact in the opening two matches, the hosts delivered a commanding performance, first posting 333 and then bowling India out for just 89. Will Young’s career-best 125 provided the foundation with the bat before Matt Henry dismantled the Indian top order with a match-winning haul of 6/27.

Henry’s opening-over burst, which accounted for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, exposed India’s vulnerability against movement and disciplined fast bowling. The visitors will need a far more assured response at the top if they are to avoid another difficult outing, particularly with the conditions at Bay Oval offering the seamers an opportunity to make an early impression.

India’s batting combination will remain under scrutiny following the absence of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who have moved on to prepare for the upcoming Test assignment. Shreyas Iyer, leading the side in the final two ODIs, will be keen to bring greater stability to the batting order after a disappointing outing in the previous game. Rohit and Kohli remain central to India’s plans, while Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the other middle-order options will be looking to make their opportunities count.

The visitors, however, have reasons to be confident in their earlier performances. They won the opening ODI in Auckland and edged the second encounter in Wellington, with their bowling attack repeatedly finding ways to put the New Zealand batting line-up under pressure. Gurnoor Brar, who claimed four wickets in the second match, has been among India’s notable performers in the series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will hope Friday’s performance marks a turning point rather than an isolated success. The departure of experienced batters Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips for Test preparations has left the hosts with a reshaped line-up. Young’s century and Tim Seifert’s attacking 58 in the fourth ODI offered encouraging signs, while Henry’s return to the attack has provided a major boost to their pace resources.

Playing at the same venue for a second time in three days could also give both teams a useful reference point while assessing the surface and bowling conditions. New Zealand’s quicks exploited the conditions superbly on Friday, and India will have to be prepared for another challenging start if the hosts manage to generate similar movement with the new ball.

With the series outcome already beyond New Zealand’s reach, the final ODI is an opportunity for the hosts to deny India a series victory and carry momentum into the upcoming Test assignment. For Iyer’s side, the priority will be a convincing all-round response and a finish that reflects the promise they showed earlier in the tour.

When: November 15, Sunday, 7:30 AM IST

Where: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vc, wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

--IANS

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