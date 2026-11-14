Sooraj Barjatya reveals inspiration behind 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' bed-breaking scene featuring Salman Khan - Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya revealed one of the most memorable scenes from his blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! was inspired by an incident from his own childhood.

Sooraj Barjatya made the revelation during his appearance on the latest episode of nThe Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, where actor Ayushmann Khurrana asked him about the iconic sequence featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The scene sees the characters played by Salman and Madhuri running away after stealing the slippers, with the chaos eventually ending with the two falling onto a bed and breaking it.

Recalling the inspiration behind the sequence, Barjatya said the incident dates back to when he was 13 years old and had attended a wedding in Mumbai.

According to the filmmaker, during the wedding celebrations, a girl hit his cousin, following which he ran after her to catch her. The chase eventually ended with the two falling onto a bed.

Years later, the childhood incident became the inspiration for the much-loved sequence in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane, among others.

During the conversation, Barjatya also spoke about his temperament and whether he ever gets angry.

When Archana Puran Singh asked the filmmaker about his anger, members of the cast insisted that he rarely loses his temper. Barjatya, however, offered a different perspective and jokingly said that Abhishek and Kareena might have another story to tell, having witnessed his temper.

Asked about the worst thing he had ever said to someone, Barjatya cheekily suggested that Puran Singh ask Salman Khan how much he had scolded him.

Directed by Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! released in 1994 and went on to become one of the defining family entertainers of Hindi cinema. The film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and became known for its music, family-centric narrative and memorable wedding sequences.

The film remains particularly remembered for songs such as "Didi Tera Devar Deewana", "Pehla Pehla Pyar", "Joote De Do Paise Le Lo" and "Chocolate Lime Juice", which became popular among audiences.

The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Barjatya and the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

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