Owono handed 12-match ban after fatal collision with Tenerife forward De Miguel

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been suspended for 12 matches by the Spanish football federation following the on-field collision that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel earlier this month.

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international was shown a red card during the closing stages of the Spanish second-division fixture between the two clubs on November 2, after his challenge on De Miguel. The Tenerife striker died the following day, aged 30.

Announcing its disciplinary decision, the federation’s committee said it had assessed the incident based on the referee’s official report, which documented the reason for Owono’s dismissal.

The report stated that the goalkeeper “was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play,’ according to BBC Sport.

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge.”

The committee said the circumstances warranted the strongest punishment available under its disciplinary framework, adding that the “nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances” meant that “the maximum sanction, a 12-match suspension, is justified”.

In a separate ruling, the federation confirmed that the abandoned fixture would not be resumed. The match had been halted seven minutes into stoppage time following the incident, with both sides level at 2-2.

The governing body said allowing the existing scoreline to stand was “the most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case”. It added that the decision would avoid requiring the teams to return to the pitch and resume play from the moment the incident occurred.

Owono has not yet indicated whether he intends to resume his playing career. In a statement released by FC Andorra on November 4, the goalkeeper described the period since the incident as “the most difficult days” of his life and expressed “enormous pain” over De Miguel’s death.

FC Andorra manager Carles Manso said on Thursday that the goalkeeper was currently with his family and had been given the freedom to decide what comes next, without pressure from the club.

Manso stressed that the priority was to stand by the player as he deals with the emotional impact of the tragedy.

“What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to him.

“We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

“When he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that (he will do so).”

The club has not set any timeline for Owono’s return, with Manso making clear that the decision would rest entirely with the goalkeeper.

--IANS

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