Manisha Koirala tweaks fitness routine amid pollution: Learning to listen to my body

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has made a small change to her daily routine amid rising pollution levels and changing weather conditions.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that she has moved her early morning walks indoors to the gym due to poor air quality. She also offered a glimpse of her post-workout routine, which includes spending time with her little one and sipping warm ginger green tea.

Manisha shared a picture of herself with her four-legged friend.

“A little change of routine with the change of place & changing weather. With the air quality and pollution levels being high, I’ve moved my early morning walk indoors to the gym.”

Emphasising the importance of adapting to changing conditions, Manisha said she is learning to listen to her body and find her own rhythm.

“Back home, it’s time to slow down, cuddle with my little one and enjoy a cup of warm ginger green tea,” she wrote.

The actress added: “The changing weather, dust and pollution call for a little extra care. Learning to listen to my body, adapt and find my own rhythm. A little movement, a little warmth and a whole lot of love. #mowglikoirala.”

Born in Nepal, Manisha’s latest work includes the digital series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series released in 2024 by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Manisha was joined by names such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh,Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

The series was set in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, a red light district, at the time of Indian independence movement. It featured the lives of tawaifs intersecting with the political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

Before Heeramandi, the actress’ major big screen outing was in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress was seen playing Kartik’s mother in the film, which was a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film also had Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

--IANS

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