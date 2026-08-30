Debrigarh local community cheers as PM Modi praises Odisha woman's conservation work

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of Maithili Bhue from Odisha's Debrigarh in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, in recognition of her work in forest conservation and efforts to empower local women through eco-tourism, has brought cheer among members of the local community and employees of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Speaking to IANS, Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Hirakud Wildlife Division (Debrigarh Sanctuary) Anshu Pragyan Das said that the residents across the villages in the Debrigarh region in Sundaragada district watched the programme and said the Prime Minister's mention has motivated them to work harder for wildlife and forest conservation.

"All our community members and all the staff of Debrigarh are very grateful. Prime Minister Sir spoke about our area, and the community members here were extremely happy," DFO Das added.

The local community also believes that the Prime Minister's mention will help generate greater public support for forest conservation efforts.

Das said Maithili joined Debrigarh eco-tourism in 2023 and has been actively involved in conservation initiatives, including homestays and making villages plastic-free.

The DFO also added that Maithili has played a key role in mobilising local people to keep Debrigarh clean and promote forest and wildlife protection.

"Before that, she had played a role in making Dhodrokusum a Green Village, including ensuring the availability of toilets, dustbins in every house, and gradually stopping the use of plastic. She used to motivate every woman in the village to be pro-conservation, pro-forest and to maintain cleanliness," Das said.

She added that the PM Modi's mention of Maithili and her efforts would also benefit the institution, strengthen protection of the sanctuary, and encourage greater community support for forest conservation and related efforts.

While praising the leadership qualities of Maithili, Das revealed that at present, around 40 per cent of the people working in Debrigarh eco-tourism initiative are women.

--IANS

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