'De De Pyaar De 2' Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & R. Madhavan deliver a perfect Family entertainer

Director: Anshul Sharma, Writer: Luv Ranjan, Tarun Jain, Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Duration: 146 Minutes, Rating: 4.5.

It’s rare to find a film that makes you laugh, cry, and smile, all within the same heartbeat. De De Pyaar De 2 is that rare gem. The sequel not only lives up to the 2019 blockbuster but builds on it with heart, humour, and a story that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable.

In a year full of thrillers and high-octane spectacles, De De Pyaar De 2 stands tall as the only true family entertainer of 2025. It’s a film about family — and one meant to be watched with family. Whether you’re a parent, a young adult, or a daughter who shares a special bond with her father, this one will speak to you in more ways than one.

The film beautifully balances clap-and-whistle-worthy comedy with tear-jerking emotion, and even leaves you with a subtle but strong message about love, relationships, and what truly makes a man ‘man enough’ in today’s world.

The protagonist Ajay Devgn is a delight, effortlessly switching between subtle humour and emotional restraint. His references to his own iconic films are a treat for fans and timed to perfection. It’s refreshing to see him return to a romantic-comedy space after a string of action-heavy roles.

R. Madhavan, on the other hand, brings soul to the story. As a father navigating complex emotions, he’s a powerhouse of warmth and vulnerability. His scenes, especially with Ajay, are pure paisa vasool, seamlessly blending humour with heartfelt depth.

Leading lady Rakul Preet Singh delivers her best performance yet, charming, confident, and absolutely radiant on screen.

While Jaaved Jaffery leaves you rolling on the floor laughing everytime he comes on the screen, Meezaan’s entry in the second half is impactful; he looks effortlessly dashing and leaves a strong impression in a limited screen time.

The supporting ensemble — Gautami, Ishita, and Suhasini Mulay, bring natural warmth and depth, rounding out the film’s emotional universe beautifully.

Director Anshul Sharma infuses De De Pyaar De 2 with heart, humor, and a sense of effortless storytelling. His vision shines through every frame bringing together a powerhouse cast and allowing each performer to leave a lasting mark. Sharma orchestrates the film’s emotional beats and comic timing with remarkable finesse, blending warmth and wit in equal measure.

With this film, he not only celebrates relationships and generations but also cements his place as a filmmaker who knows how to entertain while keeping the emotions genuine and grounded.

Unlike many sequels that exist just to cash in on a franchise name, De De Pyaar De 2 feels like an organic continuation of the first. The callbacks are smart, not forced, and the story flows with sincerity and purpose.

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the last 20–30 minutes hit you with one of the most emotionally satisfying climaxes seen in recent times, an absolute rollercoaster of emotions that will leave you walking out with a full heart and a huge smile.

De De Pyaar De 2 is the ultimate big-screen entertainer, funny, emotional, meaningful, and refreshingly vulnerable. It proves that films about family, love, and connection can still move audiences when told with honesty and heart.