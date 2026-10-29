October 29, 2026 1:29 PM हिंदी

Daylight robbery in Delhi: Robbers barge into office, loot Rs 2.30 crore at gunpoint in Lahori Gate

Daylight robbery in Delhi: Robbers barge into office, loot Rs 2.30 crore at gunpoint in Lahori Gate

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) In a shocking case of daylight robbery in the national Capital on Thursday, a group of miscreants looted more than Rs 2 crore from an office, purportedly a government establishment, at gunpoint and escaped. The incident took place in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area near the railway station, where the robbers committed the offence in broad daylight in full public glare and fled the spot in a car that was parked outside.

Delhi Police has launched a manhunt to track and nab the armed robbers.

According to reports, Rs 2.30 crore was stolen from inside the office in Old Delhi. Initial findings suggest that the gang, armed with pistols, came prepared to loot the money and also had contingency plans ready. They were however, caught in the CCTV cameras, installed inside the office premises.

The incident unfolded this morning, when the robbers forced their way into the office in Lahori Gate area. The four miscreants entered an office near Church Mission police station, running amok and threatening employees with dire consequences if they informed the police or didn't follow their orders.

They threatened an employee at gunpoint, and stole Rs 2.30 crore that was kept in a cupboard. The robbers stuffed the money into their bags and fled using a car that was parked in front of the Old Delhi Railway Station.

The police have formed four teams to track down the perpetrators of the crime. They are examining CCTV footage to identify the robbers and also tracing the entire route taken by them, from the scene of the robbery to the point of escape. Investigation is also underway to find out whether the criminals had conducted a recce of the office, where they committed the robbery.

The police are also collecting inputs from local residents and eyewitnesses as to what route the criminals took to flee from the crime scene. The CCTV cameras along the entire stretch are being scanned for vital clues about their escape route.

A probe is also underway to check whether the accused had prior information about the cash being available inside the office and whether an insider leaked any information to the culprits.

The audacity with which the criminals trespassed into an office and plundered cash to the tune of Rs 2.30 crore in full public presence has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the national Capital, especially in wake of the festive season.

--IANS

mr/rad

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