David Warner to play in Nepal Premier League for Kathmandu Gorkhas

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Former Australian batter David Warner has joined Kathmandu Gorkhas to play in Nepal Premier League season 3, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

"Hi everyone, I am really excited to be coming to Nepal and joining the Kathmandu Gorkhas squad. I know it has been an incredibly difficult time for so many, and I hope that the NPL could bring some joy and give people something to come together," Warner said in the video posted by the NPL franchise.

"I have heard so much about the passion and the fans. I can't wait to experience it all. I can't wait to meet you and get out there and be with my team. Three cities, one soul, one team and one dream. Ayo Gorkhali!" Warner concluded in his video address.

The franchise is also pretty excited to have the 2021 T20 World Champion in their squad. "12th Warriors, you manifested this! Two-time ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup champion. T20 World Cup champion and Player of the Tournament. World Test Championship winner. Triple centurion. And the only player to win three IPL Orange Caps," the franchise wrote on X.

"One of world cricket’s most explosive names is now coming to our Valley. This one is for our 12th Warriors. This one is for Nepal cricket. David Warner, welcome to the Valley," it added.

Warner has been one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. He is the highest-scorer among overseas players in the Indian cash-rich league with 6565 runs in 184 matches and is one of the only four players to have scored over 6000 runs in the tournament's 19-year-long history.

During his time, he played for the Delhi Capitals and is a 2016 IPL winner with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he was not picked in the IPL 2025 mega auction and did not register for the 2026 edition after missing out on a bid.

Apart from the IPL, Warner has been one of the most sought-after players in franchise cricket and still continues to be a regular face in several franchise leagues, having recently featured in the BBL 2025/26 and the PSL 2026.

Meanwhile, Anubhab Swar Sirohiya, executive director of Kathmandu Gorkhas, hailed the signing of the former Australian batter. "This moment is deeply personal to me as well," said Sirohiya.

"Bringing David Warner to the Kathmandu Gorkhas was not something that happened overnight. It took months of conversations, persistence and belief from everyone involved. There were many moments when it felt difficult, but the possibility of seeing a player of his stature represent Kathmandu and play at the TU Cricket Ground made every effort worthwhile."

"This is much bigger than one signing or one franchise. If bringing a global icon like David Warner to Nepal can inspire young players, excite our supporters, attract greater international attention and contribute in some way to the growth of Nepali cricket, then it will be one of the most meaningful things I have had the privilege of being part of," Sirohiya added.

"This is for Nepali cricket. And above all, this is for every cricket fan in Nepal who has always believed that our country and our game deserve the biggest stage."

--IANS

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