April 07, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

David Warner faces legal trouble, charged with drink driving in Sydney

David Warner faces legal trouble, charged with drink driving in Sydney

Sydney, April 7 (IANS) Former Australian opener David Warner has landed in legal trouble after being charged with drink driving on Sunday. The incident occurred in the suburb of Maroubra during a routine roadside breath-testing operation.

According to a report in news.com.au, the 39-year-old had stopped and parked his vehicle just before reaching the testing checkpoint. However, police officers approached his car and conducted a breath analysis, which confirmed that he was over the legal alcohol limit.

Warner was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Maroubra Police Station, where his blood alcohol reading was recorded at 0.104. He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing, which returned a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104," the police statement read as per the report.

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026,” it added.

The development comes at a time when Warner remains actively involved in franchise cricket despite retiring from international cricket in 2024. He is currently leading Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 and had briefly returned to Australia during a break between matches.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s most explosive opening batters, Warner has continued to make an impact in domestic T20 competitions, including the Big Bash League (BBL). He recently enjoyed a remarkable season with the Sydney Thunder, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Warner amassed an impressive 433 runs in just eight matches, significantly outperforming his teammates.

Meanwhile, his PSL side Karachi Kings are currently second in the points table with three wins on the bounce. The team will next take on Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

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