Dave Chappelle blames media for getting his transgender jokes wrong

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle has said that the media gets his comedy “wrong” when it comes to his transgender jokes.

The comedian urged audiences to account for a “margin of error” when watching his sets, reports ‘Variety’.

He said on ‘IMO’ podcast , “People would think it’s me vs. the gay community. I never looked at it like that. I always thought it was corporate interest and culture negotiating itself. So, you know, most of those people who were critical of what I was doing didn’t seem like they were of it. It’s like they had their faces pressed against the glass, commenting on what we were doing in there, but they weren’t in there doing it”.

He further mentioned, “Every opinion you can think of is represented in a comedy club. Every type of person you can imagine does stand-up comedy, transgender stand-up comics, Black, white, Asian, every kind of perspective. And we all champion whatever opinion we champion. We would never think to silence one another”.

As per ‘Variety’, the comedian said that, between sets, comedians constantly discuss their different points of view and how comedy can be filtered through different cultural lenses.

He shared that the media has a hard time doing the same and often takes his jokes out of context. He said, “Nothing makes a comedian madder than reading his joke wrong in the paper. You know, and reading a joke is nothing like hearing one or being one, and the intention of a comedy show is a very unique intention”.

“We are playing with whatever the culture is made of, and we break it down and we get it right or we get it wrong. But in all art, if it’s going to be good or even hopefully great, you gotta have a margin of error”, he added.

Dave Chappelle is set to perform at the Hollywood Palladium on May 7 to May 9 during Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

--IANS

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