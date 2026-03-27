Dalip Tahil shares throwback pic of meeting the Queen of England

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on the 27th of March, Dilip Tahil took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a carousel of throwback pictures celebrating his prime theatre days and beautiful moments on stage.

Among the many highlights, one picture that stood out was of the veteran actor meeting the Queen of England, years ago, further offering fans a rare glimpse into a prestigious moment from his theatre journey.

The post captures Tahil’s deep-rooted association with theatre, and also showcases his work.

Sharing the carousel post, Dalip wrote, "World Theatre Day Throwback

Slide 1: On stage in ‘Bombay Dreams’ by Andrew Lloyd Webber with music by our very own AR Rahman. Slide 2: The album cover for ‘Bombay Dreams’.”

“Slide 3: The track list for ‘Bombay Dreams’, can you spot my songs? Slide 4: Meeting the queen of England thanks to ‘Bombay Dreams’.”

“Slide 5: Playing the character of Che Guevara in Evita. Slide 6: Me and my co-star in Sound of Music Slide 7: A Sound of Music group photo! #theatreday #bombaydreams #digiphin.”

The carousel post begins with a picture of Dalip Tahil on stage in his superhit show Bombay Dreams, the celebrated musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, that also featured music by A. R. Rahman.

In another picture, Tahil is seen meeting Queen Elizabeth II. He stated that it was a proud and memorable milestone made possible through his association with Bombay Dreams.

In the picture, Tahil is seen dressed in traditional attire, standing among fellow performers seemingly during a formal royal meet-and-greet with the Queen.

Talking about Dalip Tahil, the actor has been a popular face in Bollywood for over four decades. He made his mark in the 1980s and went on to feature in a wide range of films across genres.

The actor has been a part of many superhit movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Raja’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ and many others.

--IANS

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