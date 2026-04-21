April 21, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Neetu Kapoor puts Kapil Sharma's marriage plans in jeopardy in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Neetu Kapoor puts Kapil Sharma's marriage plans in jeopardy in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The makers of Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's forthcoming family entertainer, "Daadi Ki Shaadi", unveiled the captivating trailer of the movie on Tuesday.

The project also stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in key roles, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making her big screen debut with "Daadi Ki Shaadi".

The trailer opens with Kapil’s family showing concern about his marriage. He is soon introduced to his seemingly perfect match, the beautiful, intelligent, and homely Sadia Khateeb. However, before Kapil can embark on this new journey, Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself, putting Kapil and Sadia's marriage at risk.

In an attempt to prevent Neetu's marriage, Kapil resorts to his typical Delhi-style tactics. He even brings in goons to intimidate Neetu’s groom, played by R. Sarathkumar.

However, the groom is nothing like Kapil would have expected.

In another major twist, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is seen as Neetu’s daughter in the film as well, acts as another obstacle in her mother's upcoming nuptials.

Towards the end of the clip, a massive revelation is made that Sarathkumar’s character may not be who he claims to be, leading to full chaos and confusion.

Sharing a glimpse of the laughter ride on social media, the makers wrote, "Shaadi hogi daadi ki, aur entertain honge aap sab! Trailer out now. #DaadiKiShaadi in cinemas on 8th May, 2026. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited. (sic)."

Recently, the makers unveiled the song from the drama, “Senti.” The feel-good dance sequence has been picturized on Kapil, Neetu, Riddhima, and Sadia.

Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

"Daadi Ki Shaadi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 8th May this year.

--IANS

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